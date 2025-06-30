Singapore's Shannon Tan clinches second Ladies European Tour title with German Masters win

SINGAPORE: Singapore golfer Shannon Tan secured her second Ladies European Title with a one-shot victory at the 2025 Amundi German Masters on Sunday (Jun 29).

The 21-year-old closed with a three-over par 76, finishing with a nine-under par 283 total at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Winsen (Luhe).

Germany's Helen Briem finished one stroke behind, while New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey trailed two shots back in third place.

After starting with rounds of 70 and 69, Tan delivered a 68 on the third day, seizing the outright lead.

The finale turned tense as a bogeys on the 13th and 17th reduced Tan's lead to just one stroke. She needed a par on the par-five 18th to achieve a victory.

Her birdie putt rolled a few feet past but she completed her round, and tournament, with a par putt to clinch the win.

The Porsche North Course, also known as the "Green Monster", is considered the most demanding course in Germany for its length and water hazards. It measures over 7,000m and is amongst the world's 10 longest courses.

The world's 117th-ranked player acknowledged the challenging conditions on the final day. Tan noted that the wind had picked up, making club selection more difficult.

"It was quite windy out there," she said. "If you go long, you just have to accept it."

Tan's triumph marks her first victory of the 2025 season and her second since turning professional last year. Her first win was at the Ladies European Tour debut at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.