More safeguards needed to protect gondola workers amid increasingly extreme weather, say experts

MOM REGULATIONS

According to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regulations, gondolas must be equipped with a system to prevent them from detaching or being blown away from building facades during heavy rains or strong winds, said workplace safety and health executive Lucas Tay from Scatech Engineering.

“During our onsite training, regardless of how strong the wind is or how strong the rain is, we train them to … calmly just lower the gondola or raise the gondola, depending on the approved safe escape,” he added.

If deteriorating weather conditions are expected, workers are trained to make timely decisions to descend safely, said Mr Tay.

More than 70 per cent of Housing and Development Board flats comprise 10 storeys or more, which Mr Tay said is the typical height or more for its workers to perform their job on gondolas.

MOM also requires workers to undergo relevant courses. Workers are trained to operate each specific model of gondola that they use, while every gondola installed comes with its own set of checks.

"The professional engineer has to come and design and then calculate according to the user requirements. Then once it's designed, they approve it,” said Mr Tay.

“We actually have the authorised examiner to come down to check on the gondola itself, certifying that it is safe for use (and) registering this in the MOM website. After that, then users are able to use the gondola.”