43 workplace deaths in Singapore in 2024, up from previous year

WORKPLACE DEATHS IN CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

The construction sector accounted for 20 deaths last year - the most of any industry - and workplace deaths linked to the sector have been climbing steadily since 2020, when there were nine fatalities.

The transportation and storage sector saw the second-highest number of deaths, with nine fatalities, followed by the marine industry, which had five deaths.

The water supply, sewage and waste management sector had three deaths and the manufacturing sector had two.

MOM said that the top three causes of workplace fatalities in 2024 were vehicular incidents, suffocating/drowning and collapse/failure of structures and equipment.

“These collectively accounted for 56 per cent (24 fatal injuries) of the total number of workplace fatal injuries in 2024,” it added.

Last year, the workplace death rate in construction was 3.7 per 100,000 workers, up from 3.4 in the previous year.

On Dec 13, 2024, MOM noted that there had been 15 workplace deaths in the construction sector in the second half of the year, adding that the industry's workplace safety and health performance was "concerning".

In November last year, a voluntary safety time-out was also initiated for construction companies to reinforce safety procedures and raise safety awareness among workers, after the sector saw 10 deaths between July and October.

The marine industry, which had no fatalities in 2023, saw its workplace death rate jump to 8.1 per 100,000 workers in 2024.

“Four of the five fatalities involved works on vessels at anchorage and two of the five fatalities involved diving operations where systemic safety lapses were observed,” said MOM in a press release on Wednesday.

“MOM and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore stepped up on enforcement efforts in the industry and will continue to take strict actions against companies and individuals who flout the rules.”