Worker at Jurong Island demolition site dies after being struck by large concrete block

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old construction worker at a demolition site on Jurong Island died after being struck by a large concrete block on Thursday (Dec 5).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA that it received a call for assistance at 3 Seraya Avenue on Thursday at about 5.40pm.

"A worker was struck by a large concrete block while operating a drill excavator during demolition works," SCDF said.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The workplace incident involved a 58-year-old Thai construction worker, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in response to CNA's query on Friday.

"The worker was operating a drill excavator to demolish concrete structures when part of the structures toppled onto the excavator and struck the worker," read the joint statement.

MOM and BCA are investigating for any possible offences under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and the Building Control Act.

"MOM has issued a stop-work order for the site. BCA has also revoked the permit that was issued to the builder and has instructed the qualified person to submit a detailed investigation report of the incident."

The occupier and employer of the deceased worker is Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering.

As a general safety measure, the demolition of structures must be properly planned and done systematically, said MOM and BCA.

"This includes establishing a plan with a detailed sequence and demolishing from top-down to eliminate any premature and unintended collapse of structures," they added.