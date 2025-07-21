Two workers rescued after being stranded on gondola at Raffles City Tower
The workers were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.
SINGAPORE: Two workers were rescued on Monday (Jul 21) after they became stranded on a gondola at Raffles City Tower.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at about 11.20am, with the workers trapped on the gondola between the 28th and 29th floors.
"Upon arrival, firefighters immediately checked on the gondola's stability, as well as the condition of the workers on the gondola," said SCDF in a Facebook post.
The Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) set up rescue equipment on the 29th and 30th floors.
"The gondola was then secured with safety lines, before a DART rescuer descended onto the gondola to rescue the two workers," SCDF said.
Both workers, wearing safety harnesses, were secured and taken into the building through the windows on the 29th and 30th floors.
The workers were assessed by an SCDF paramedic and taken to Raffles Hospital in a stable condition, said SCDF.
At around 2.30pm, the gondola had been stabilised and was being raised back to the roof. It was removed about 15 minutes later.
CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower and CapitaLand for more information.
Additional reporting by Syamil Sapari.
If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.