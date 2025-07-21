Two workers rescued after being stranded on gondola at Raffles City Tower

SINGAPORE: Two workers were rescued on Monday (Jul 21) after they became stranded on a gondola at Raffles City Tower.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at about 11.20am, with the workers trapped on the gondola between the 28th and 29th floors.

"Upon arrival, firefighters immediately checked on the gondola's stability, as well as the condition of the workers on the gondola," said SCDF in a Facebook post.