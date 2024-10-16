Google to pilot new Android anti-scam features in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two new Android anti-scam features designed to combat mobile scams will be piloted in Singapore, Google announced on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Users will be able to block messages from unknown international numbers on Google Messages, and they will not be able to disable Google Play Protect during calls.

The features will be rolled out to Android devices in Singapore in the next few months.

BLOCKING MESSAGES

Android users will soon be able to opt-in to a feature to block SMS messages from unknown international numbers.

"In Singapore, text/SMS is among the most common ways scammers contact victims, with more than 700 reported SMS scam cases in the first half of 2024, most of which were a result of scammers operating from overseas," Google said.

Android users will be able to enable this feature under the Protection and Safety settings in Messages.

The blocking message feature was made in partnership with the Singapore Police Force and Infocomm Media Development Authority.