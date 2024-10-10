Government to contribute US$100,000 to Singapore Red Cross' fundraising appeal for Nepal floods

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will contribute US$100,000 as seed money for the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts for Nepal, where the capital Kathmandu has been affected by severe floods.

"The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities in Nepal," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 10).

Nepal is reeling from its worst flooding in decades after ferocious monsoon rains swelled rivers and inundated entire neighbourhoods in the capital, killing at least 236 people.

The disaster that struck on Sep 27 was the latest of several disastrous floods to hit the country this year.

Monsoon rains bring widespread death and destruction in the form of floods and landslides across South Asia every year.

Experts say climate change has worsened their frequency and intensity.

At least 300 people have been killed in rain-related disasters in Nepal this year.