Grab blames 'temporary system issue' for very high prices, some above S$1,000, wrongly displayed on its app

SINGAPORE: Riding-hailing platform Grab has blamed a "temporary system issue" for "abnormally high prices" wrongly displayed on its app, some of them above S$1,000 (US$778), on Wednesday (Aug 20).

Users in both Singapore and Malaysia reported these sky-high fares appearing on Grab's app. It is not clear if any payments at this level were charged to any riders.

The glitch was reported by some users around noon.

In response to queries from CNA, a company spokesperson said the issue lasted for about 20 minutes and has since been resolved.

"We encountered a temporary system issue that led to abnormally high prices being wrongly displayed in our app," said the Grab spokesperson.

"The issue has been resolved, and the app is now functioning as usual. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused."