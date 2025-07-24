Ex-inmate from Inside Maximum Security prison documentary faces fresh charges

SINGAPORE: An ex-inmate who starred in CNA's prison documentary Inside Maximum Security has been charged with fresh offences and remanded.

Graceson Ang, a 40-year-old Singaporean, appeared in court via video-link on Thursday (Jul 24) for three charges against him.

These are for failing to present his Singapore passport when leaving for Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint in March 2023, lying that he had lost his passport the following month when applying for a passport, and importing mini LED flashlight stun guns in a parcel on Mar 7, 2023.

At the time of the stun gun importation, Ang was on remission for previous offences and under a remission order for the period from November 2022 to January 2025.

Ang appeared in court from his place of remand in a white shirt, against a white background.

He looked down and did not say much.

The prosecutor said this was a joint case with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and sought another two weeks' adjournment as the Singapore Customs and Central Narcotics Bureau have yet to complete their investigations.

Ang's lawyer, Mr Anil Singh Sandhu, said he would be meeting Ang tomorrow.

The case was adjourned for investigations to be completed.

If convicted of leaving Singapore without presenting a passport, Ang could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

For making a false statement in his passport application, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For importing stun guns, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$100,000 or three times the value of the goods, or both.

If it is a repeat offence, he faces up to three years' jail, a fine of up to S$200,000 or four times the value of the goods, or both.

Ang was first charged with the fresh offences last month.

He appeared in a documentary by CNA in 2022 that charted the journey of inmates in prison, sharing his background and his fears about his wife leaving him and his concern for his daughter.