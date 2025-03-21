Oli968 radio DJ Gunalan Morgan charged with sexual communication with minor, voyeurism

SINGAPORE: Radio DJ Gunalan Morgan was on Friday (Mar 21) charged with recording the private parts of two women and having sexual communication with a minor under 16.

Gunalan, 43, was handed seven charges at the State Courts, four of which are related to sex offences.

A gag order was issued on the identities of the three alleged victims as well as the locations where the alleged offences occurred.

Gunalan, a Singaporean, is a producer-presenter with Mediacorp's Tamil radio station Oli968.

In response to CNA's queries, Mediacorp said Gunalan was immediately suspended from work after the company became aware of his arrest, and that a termination notice has been served on him. It declined to comment further.

Gunalan, who was unrepresented in court, did not indicate a plea. He told the court that he would be engaging a lawyer.

He is said to have had sexual communication with a minor under 16 between Aug 25, 2024, and Aug 31, 2024.

He is accused of deliberately deleting Instagram conversations with this victim on Sep 16, 2024, after he was informed that a police report had been lodged against him. This constitutes a charge of obstructing the course of justice.

Separately, Gunalan was also handed charges of voyeurism.

On four separate occasions on Aug 28 last year, Gunalan is said to have used his mobile phone to record a woman's genitals, breast or underwear without her consent.

He also allegedly used his mobile phone to record another woman to observe her genitals or underwear on Oct 8, 2024.

Gunalan will return to court for his next mention on Apr 21.

A person convicted of sexual communication with a minor under 16 can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

For obstructing the course of justice, a person can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

For voyeurism, a person could be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or any combination of the punishments.