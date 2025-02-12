Reining in anxiety: Horse therapy programme launched for 800 seniors in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In the past few months, some nursing homes and active ageing centres in Singapore have been hosting unusual visitors – miniature horses.

Known for their calm and social nature, these miniature horses interact and entertain the seniors there as part of an animal-assisted therapy initiative to improve their mental and physical well-being.

Called Haydays with Horses, the two-year pilot programme was officially launched on Tuesday (Feb 11) by charity group Equal.

It began last October with seniors from the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Lengkok Bahru, and will run until September 2026.

One senior, 77-year-old Raymond Chong, already has a favourite – Chevela, a retired polo horse and a senior itself at 24 years old.

“The first time when they introduced us to the horses, we felt a bit nervous and curious about how to handle the horses. After going to a few sessions, with Equal’s guidance and care, we learned a lot,” said Mr Chong, who frequents the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre at Bukit Merah View.

He has picked up tips such as keeping away from the horses’ backs and fronts, and has even learned how to understand their moods.

"(I feel) very happy and calm, I enjoy it. It's a very good interaction with them,” Mr Chong added.