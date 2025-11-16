HDB dragon boat team member dies after feeling unwell at Singapore Regatta Waterfest

SINGAPORE: A Housing and Development Board (HDB) employee who represented its dragon boat team died on Sunday (Nov 16) after competing in a race at the Singapore Sports Hub's Water Sports Centre in Kallang.

Responding to queries from CNA, HDB said it was "deeply saddened" by the 49-year-old man's death.

The man had participated in the morning race, which was part of the Singapore Regatta Waterfest, and was resting when he collapsed, HDB said.

"He was transported to the hospital for medical attention, where he later passed on after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts by the emergency crew," said HDB.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and our own colleagues who are grieving this sudden loss. We are in close contact with the family and are providing them our fullest support and assistance during this difficult time."

When contacted by CNA about the incident, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death involving a 49-year-old man at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 12.20pm.

The man had been admitted to the hospital unconscious and was subsequently pronounced dead there, the Singapore Police Force said.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Singapore Regatta Waterfest organisers Kallang Alive Sport Management and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association said in a joint statement that immediate medical assistance was rendered on-site to the man after he reported feeling unwell, before he was later taken to hospital.

"As organisers, Kallang Alive Sport Management and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association are working closely with the relevant authorities to provide further assistance if needed," they said.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."

This annual Singapore Regatta Waterfest, which took place from Friday to Sunday, is one of the country's biggest dragon boating events, with almost 4,000 participants competing across 25 categories this year, according to Singapore Sports Hub's website.