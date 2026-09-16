Ex-HDB group director accused of breaching its database 161 times

SINGAPORE: A former Housing and Development Board (HDB) group director has been charged with breaching one of the agency's databases and keeping documents and information she had no right to.

According to court documents, Tan Chew Ling, 58, breached HDB’s housing management submissions database 161 times over two days, Apr 27 and Apr 28 in 2024.

The former HDB group director for estate administration and property also allegedly kept three documents as well as information related to seven HDB flats without authorisation during this period.

According to court documents, Tan had no right to keep the documents and information, and she managed to obtain them due to the position she held at HDB then.

The documents she allegedly obtained included the estimated rental income for a private two-room unit at Duo Residences in Fraser Street.

Tan also allegedly retained a submission over the compulsory acquisition of home ownership for a flat and another about HDB disallowing an objection against an intended compulsory acquisition of home ownership for a flat.

The seven HDB flats she allegedly kept information about were in Toa Payoh, Pasir Ris, Geylang, Queenstown, Bedok, Tampines and Bishan.

Tan faces one charge under the Official Secrets Act and one charge under the Computer Misuse Act. She returned to court on Tuesday (Sep 16) for a further mention of the case. A pre-trial conference was set for Oct 20.

The HDB division she oversaw while committing the alleged offences formulated and implemented public housing policies and planned flat supply, pricing, marketing and sales.