Expect 'moderation' in HDB resale flat prices when supply increases from next year: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: A "moderation" of resale flat prices is expected when more new flats meet their minimum occupation period (MOP) starting next year, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said on Wednesday (May 28) in his first remarks to the media since taking his new portfolio.

After a visit to the Toa Payoh Ridge Build-to-Order (BTO) project, Mr Chee said his ministry is aware of the concerns Singaporeans have over the increase in resale flat prices.

"This is also an important area for my ministry and I. We want to see how we can help to address this concern. At the heart of it, it is actually a supply and demand issue," he added.

"I believe this situation will improve, and we will see a moderation of resale flat prices when more of the new flats that we have built in the last few years reach the five-year minimum occupation period starting from 2026.

"Once we see more supply coming in, and also coupled with more new BTO flats entering the market, I think we will see moderation in the resale flat prices in the years ahead."

The COVID-19 pandemic had "severely impacted supply" due to building delays, Mr Chee's predecessor Desmond Lee said in parliament earlier this year.

"At the same time, there was a broad-based increase in demand, driven by changing social norms. Application rates for BTO flats spiked and HDB resale prices rose sharply," said Mr Lee, who is now Minister for Education.

About 19,600 BTO flats will be launched in 2025. With this year's offering, the government is on track to launch about 102,300 BTO flats between 2021 and 2025, exceeding its earlier commitment of 100,000 units over the five-year period, Mr Lee said previously.

Last month, data from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) showed that HDB resale price growth eased to 1.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2025. This marked the slowest pace of growth since the fourth quarter of 2023 (1.1 per cent).

The resale price index reflects the general price movements in the resale market.

Resale transactions for the first quarter of 2025 rose by 2.6 per cent to 6,590, up from the 6,424 transactions in the previous quarter. Compared to the same period last year, first quarter transactions were 6.8 per cent lower.