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HDB resale prices fall for third consecutive quarter: Flash estimate
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Singapore

HDB resale prices fall for third consecutive quarter: Flash estimate

HDB says it has not observed a significant increase in either the prices or the number of resale flats purchased by private home owners and former private property owners since the 15-month wait-out period was removed.

HDB resale prices fall for third consecutive quarter: Flash estimate

View of HDB flats in Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

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01 Oct 2026 09:02AM
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SINGAPORE: Prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats fell for the third consecutive quarter, declining 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter, according to flash estimates released on Thursday (Oct 1).

The HDB Resale Price Index stood at 202.4 in the third quarter, compared with 202.8 in the second quarter.

Resale prices fell 0.1 per cent in the first quarter and 0.3 per cent in the second quarter. They were unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2025, after rising 0.4 per cent in the third quarter.

Despite the continued price decline, the volume of resale transactions remained "broadly stable", HDB said.

As of Sep 29, 7,528 resale transactions were recorded in the third quarter, 5.2 per cent higher than the 7,157 transactions over the same period last year.

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HDB said it has not observed a significant increase in either the prices or number of resale flats purchased by private residential property owners and former private property owners since the 15-month wait-out period for these buyers was removed on Jul 28.

The rule, introduced in September 2022 as a temporary measure to moderate housing demand, had required private property owners and former owners to wait 15 months before buying a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced on Jul 28 that market conditions have improved and the government had assessed that the 15-month wait-out period had met its purpose.

HDB said on Thursday that it would continue to monitor the resale market.

Also read:

BTO FLATS IN NOVEMBER

HDB will launch about 7,960 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in November, across Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun. 

Community care apartments will also be offered in Toa Payoh.

More details will be released during the sales exercise, HDB said.

Applicants must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility letter when submitting their flat application.

HDB also cautioned that the macroeconomic outlook remains "highly uncertain", including the outlook for global and domestic interest rates.

It advised households to exercise prudence when buying property and taking out mortgage loans.

"The government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies as necessary to promote a stable and sustainable property market," HDB said.

Source: CNA/rl/rj(gs)

Related Topics

hdb resale flats Housing and Development Board
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