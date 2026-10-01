HDB resale prices fall for third consecutive quarter: Flash estimate

SINGAPORE: Prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats fell for the third consecutive quarter, declining 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter, according to flash estimates released on Thursday (Oct 1).

The HDB Resale Price Index stood at 202.4 in the third quarter, compared with 202.8 in the second quarter.

Resale prices fell 0.1 per cent in the first quarter and 0.3 per cent in the second quarter. They were unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2025, after rising 0.4 per cent in the third quarter.

Despite the continued price decline, the volume of resale transactions remained "broadly stable", HDB said.

As of Sep 29, 7,528 resale transactions were recorded in the third quarter, 5.2 per cent higher than the 7,157 transactions over the same period last year.

HDB said it has not observed a significant increase in either the prices or the number of resale flats purchased by private home owners and former private property owners since the 15-month wait-out period for these buyers was removed on Jul 28.

The rule, introduced in September 2022 as a temporary measure to moderate housing demand, had required private property owners and former owners to wait 15 months before buying a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced on Jul 28 that market conditions have improved and the government had assessed that the 15-month wait-out period had met its purpose.

HDB said on Thursday that it would continue to monitor the resale market.



The removal of the wait-out period drove a rise in demand for five-room and larger resale flats, said Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at Huttons Asia.

"These two flat types saw the largest gain in sales volume in 3Q 2026," he noted.

Mr Lee foresees that the HDB resale market may bottom in the fourth quarter.

"Keen interest is expected for the 13,484 flats which will fulfil their five-year minimum occupation period in 2026. Some of the centrally located or five-room flats may be sold for at least a million dollars," he said.