HDB resale prices jumped 9.6% in 2024, almost double the 4.9% gain in 2023

SINGAPORE: Resale flat prices increased by 9.6 per cent in 2024, almost doubling the 4.9 per cent increase in 2023, according to the Housing and Development Board (HDB)’s flash estimates on Thursday (Jan 2).
The resale price index, which reflects the general price movements in the resale market, grew to 197.7 in the fourth quarter - an increase of 2.5 per cent from the previous quarter, the flash estimates showed.
This is lower than the 2.7 per cent growth in the third quarter of 2024, said HDB in a press release.
The resale volume in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 6,314, a 3.6 per cent fall from the 6,547 cases recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The sales decline observed in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the HDB launching over 8,500 new flats in October, many of which are situated in prime and desirable locations, said Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie's chief researcher and strategist.
"The attractive features of these flats, including scenic views and proximity to MRT stations, diverted demand away from the resale market towards the Build-To-Order (BTO) market," Ms Sun added.
"Moreover, sales tend to be slower during the year-end because of the school holidays, when many Singaporeans tend to travel abroad. As a result, housing viewings and sales activities typically decrease during this time."
However, the total resale volume in 2024 was 28,876, an 8 per cent increase from the 26,735 cases recorded in 2023.
"The resale prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 continued to be driven by a strong broad-based demand, as well as some supply tightness in the market," HDB said.
"The Government had lowered the Loan-to-Value limit for HDB housing loans from 80 per cent to 75 per cent in August 2024 to cool the market and encourage greater prudence among home buyers."
HDB advised households to exercise prudence in their property purchases as the property market moves in cycles, adding that those who buy high will be hit harder if prices weaken.
It also said that it will monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies when necessary to promote a stable and sustainable property market.
In 2024, HDB launched 21,225 new flats, comprising 19,637 BTO units and 1,588 flats offered under the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise.
February 2025 will see the launch of around 5,000 BTO flats in Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Woodlands, and Yishun, along with the largest-ever SBF exercise offering more than 5,500 flats across various estates.
This will bring the total number of new flats available in February 2025 to over 10,000.
PRIVATE HOUSING
Private housing prices, along with the sales transaction volume, increased in 2024, based on flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
The private residential property price index increased by 2.3 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the fourth quarter of 2024.
This brought the price gain for the whole of 2024 to 3.9 per cent, "a moderation from the increase of 6.8 per cent in 2023 and 8.6 per cent in 2022", said URA in a press release on Thursday.
The sales transaction volume rose by about 25 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the previous quarter, URA said.
This is in tandem with an increase in the number of units launched for sale by developers.
However, the overall sales transaction volume in 2024 fell by about 14 per cent in comparison to the annual average volume from 2021 to 2023.
For non-landed properties, prices rose by 3.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from the 0.1 per cent gain in the previous quarter.
Prices for non-landed properties in the Core Central Region increased by 2.4 per cent, compared to the 1.1 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.
Prices in the Rest of Central Region increased by 3.4 per cent, compared with the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.
Non-landed properties prices in the Outside Central Region also increased by 3.4 per cent, after remaining unchanged in the previous quarter.
The rise in prices can be attributed to the significant increase in new home sales, which generally command higher prices, as well as the easing of interest rates towards the tail end of the year, said Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI).
"Potential homebuyers who had been cautious earlier began re-entering the market, encouraged by more favourable financial conditions and an increase in new launches," added Mr Sandrasegeran.
"The improved environment encouraged greater participation, with developers strategically releasing projects to capitalise on the renewed buyer confidence."
The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-December.
URA will release its full set of real estate statistics for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Jan 24.