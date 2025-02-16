Higher fines, demerit points for speeding offences from Jan 1, 2026

SINGAPORE: From next year, motorists caught speeding will face higher fines and more demerit points, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Feb 15).

Speaking at the Traffic Police Road Safety Day in Chong Pang, he said offenders will continue to be fined at current rates until the end of the year.

However, they will also receive an advisory informing them of the upcoming heavier penalties from Jan 1, 2026, he added.

This gives people several months to get used to the idea, and hopefully, it will shape behaviour, Mr Shanmugam said.

Details of the revised penalties will be announced by the Traffic Police in due course.

The move comes as increased enforcement has not been enough to curb speeding violations, he said.

"People are dying, getting injured on our roads. Every vehicle is a potential missile on the roads. It is dangerous if you do not use it properly," he added.

“We discussed this, and we think we need to do more to change behaviour or shape behaviour."

This explains the decision to increase the penalties - fines as well as demerit points, he said.