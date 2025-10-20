‘I’m not doing anything wrong’: How these hijabis are breaking barriers in Singapore’s pro wrestling scene

SINGAPORE: In an industrial unit in Ubi, a six-by-six metre wrestling ring dominates.

Two opponents lean across the ropes on opposite ends, eyes locked on each other, stances ready to strike.

One wrestler makes the first move, lunging forward, feet thundering across the canvas - only to stop abruptly.

Her fringe had slipped out from beneath her hijab, breaking her focus and resulting in her turning away from her male opponent to tuck strands of hair back in place.

Nadirah Hirwandy, or Amani, as she’s known by fans, shot a sheepish smile at her twin sister Nadiah standing outside the ring and observing the training session.

Nadirah and Nadiah, who goes by Alani in the ring, pride themselves on being Singapore’s first tag-team twin professional wrestlers - in hijabs.

Their sport demands intense physical contact - including with members of the opposite sex - and vocal aggression.

If these are elements which might seem at odds with wearing a hijab and what it represents religiously, the 23-year-old twins are unencumbered.

For them, it's about breaking the mould of what a professional female wrestler is supposed to look like - and showing that "hijabis can do anything".