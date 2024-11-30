HIV self-test kits to be sold at some retail pharmacies as part of Singapore's efforts to boost testing

SINGAPORE: HIV self-testing kits will be available at selected retail pharmacies in Singapore by the end of January 2025.

Announcing this on Saturday (Nov 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is part of efforts to enhance access to HIV testing within the community and encourage regular testing.

“HIV self-testing is a quick and convenient way to learn one’s HIV status,” MOH said in a media release.

“The kits can be used independently in a private setting and involve self-collection of oral specimens using a swab.”

The ministry said a large proportion of newly detected HIV patients had late-stage infection at the time of diagnosis, with 52 per cent of cases detected in late-stage infection in 2023, 51 per cent in 2022 and 62 per cent in 2021.

“The proportion detected through self-initiated HIV testing was also relatively low, with 15 per cent of such cases in 2023, 17 per cent in 2022 and 16 per cent in 2021,” it added.

The recommendation is for every adult to get tested at least once in their lifetime, regardless of the risk factors.

People who engage in high-risk sexual behaviours should go for regular HIV testing every three to six months, said MOH, while those at higher risk of HIV infection should test more frequently and see a healthcare provider to discuss options for preventive measures.