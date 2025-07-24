Nasi padang chain Hjh Maimunah to have colour-coded price labels for its dishes

SINGAPORE: Dishes at popular nasi padang chain Hjh Maimunah will soon have colour-coded price labels.

The labels will be introduced at all nine of its mini outlets, starting with its Parkway Parade location, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said in a media release on Thursday (Jul 24).

Speciality items like tahu telur, ayam bakar and telur ikan paes will have grey tags, while other dishes will be categorised by price range for easy identification, CASE added.

The move comes after CASE collaborated with Koufu food courts to implement similar labels for their economy rice stalls.

CASE said that there has been positive feedback from consumers on this initiative, as well as requests to extend it to nasi padang stalls.

CASE president Melvin Yong said that he was "glad" that the organisation was teaming up with Hjh Maimunah for the expansion of the initiative.

"This will provide consumers with more transparent pricing and help customers make informed choices before they order," he said.

"I thank Hjh Maimunah for taking the lead, and I encourage all stall owners to adopt clear price labels for their dishes."

Hjh Maimunah managing director Mastura Didih Ibrahim said: "We are honoured to collaborate with CASE on this important initiative. Price transparency is not only a mark of good business practice, but also a reflection of the trust and respect we have for our customers.

"We believe this collaboration will set a positive example in the (food and beverage) industry and benefit the wider community."

Hjh Maimunah has two restaurants – its Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised original eatery on Jalan Pisang and another one on Joo Chiat Road – in addition to its nine mini outlets, which are mostly located in mall food courts.