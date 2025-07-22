Why some home-based F&B businesses choose to enter Singapore's tough restaurant scene

SINGAPORE: What would it take to leave the comforts of running a business from home – with no commercial rent and in successful cases, a continuous stream of customers – to set up shop outside?

The pressure of working alone, the itch to answer "what if?" and the hunger to serve patrons the best possible version of your product, according to some chefs who have done just that.

Recently, debate has stirred over whether home-based food and beverage (F&B) businesses enjoy an unfair advantage over restaurants, which have been closing in record numbers.

In a commentary for CNA, former restaurant and bar owner Chua Ee Chien questioned the "minimal oversight" of home-based eateries and asked if this should spur a rethinking of F&B regulations, such as tiered requirements.