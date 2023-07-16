'I had to protect road users': Traffic marshal who stopped runaway horse on BKE

SINGAPORE: When Sergeant (APF) Uvarajah Krishnasamy was alerted to a horse galloping along an expressway, he thought the other officers were joking.

“I was surprised. How come there is a horse on the road? … I thought they were joking … I asked (them) to repeat again. Are you sure there’s a horse on the road?” the auxiliary police officer told CNA.

This was last Saturday (Jul 8), and the horse was on the Bukit Timah Expressway, or BKE.

In videos circulating online, the brown horse is seen weaving through traffic on the expressway.

The Certis officer of 16 years, who had stints in bank security and escorting prison inmates before becoming a traffic marshal, headed to where the horse was last seen.

Before he reached the Turf Club Avenue exit on the expressway, he switched off the siren on his motorbike to avoid spooking the horse.

It was not the first time a horse was spotted on Singapore's roads, but it was SGT Uvarajah's first time attempting to handle a horse by himself.