Longer wait times at emergency departments of TTSH, CGH and SKH due to high number of patients

SINGAPORE: Three public hospitals in Singapore on Wednesday (May 14) advised patients to expect longer-than-usual waiting times at their emergency departments due to a high number of patients.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) put up a notice about the situation on its website, while Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) advised those with non-urgent conditions to seek treatment at general practitioner (GP) clinics.

"If you require admission, the wait may take a few hours," TTSH said on its website. "Our medical team will continue to see to your care at ED (emergency department) until you are warded."

SKH said in a Facebook post that priority will be given based on the severity of one's condition.

"For non-urgent, non-critical conditions, please seek medical attention at your GP, polyclinic or a Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC). They can provide care and assist you if your condition requires an emergency visit to the hospital," it added.

CGH posted similar advice on its Facebook page.

"Help us save time and save lives by allowing our medical professionals to focus on critical, urgent emergencies," it said, adding that those with mild to moderate symptoms such as cough, sore throat or runny nose should visit a GP or PHPCs.

CNA has contacted the hospitals and the Ministry of Health (MOH) for more information about waiting times and the reasons for the higher number of patients.

On Tuesday, the MOH and Communicable Diseases Agency said they were monitoring a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The estimated number of COVID-19 cases rose to 14,200 in the week of Apr 27 to May 3, up from 11,100 cases in the previous week.

The authorities said Singapore’s hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases.