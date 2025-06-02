Parts of Hougang hit by brief power outage, energy authority investigating
National grid operator SP Group also said it was looking into the cause of the incident.
SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said it will be investigating the cause of a power outage that briefly hit some areas in Hougang on Monday (Jun 2) morning.
In response to CNA's queries, EMA said it was aware that electricity supply to parts of Hougang was disrupted at around 11.14am, with power fully restored by 11.28am.
“EMA takes such outages seriously and will be investigating the cause of the incident,” said the authority.
National grid operator SP Group earlier confirmed in a Facebook post that parts of Hougang were affected by a temporary electricity supply disruption lasting about 14 minutes.
“Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas. Our priority is to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible,” it said.
“Those in commercial or industrial buildings may need to reset their internal electrical network. This could require support from their appointed licensed electrical worker.”
SP Group added it was investigating the cause of the incident and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
Local blogger Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, said some people were trapped in the lift at his block following the outage.
"Some were stuck in the lift and were banging the door and pressing the emergency bell. A few of us tried to reassure people stuck inside that help was coming," he wrote in a Facebook post.
"Then before the lift rescue team came, power was restored ... I am thankful the power was restored so quickly."
“Come here to eat for the aircon but blackout … So hot now,” wrote Facebook user August Gan, who posted that she had been at Hougang RiverCourt shopping mall when the power went out.
According to social media comments, some users also complained the outage had affected areas in Sengkang such as Rivervale Gardens.