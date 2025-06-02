Parts of Hougang hit by brief power outage, energy authority investigating

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said it will be investigating the cause of a power outage that briefly hit some areas in Hougang on Monday (Jun 2) morning.

In response to CNA's queries, EMA said it was aware that electricity supply to parts of Hougang was disrupted at around 11.14am, with power fully restored by 11.28am.

“EMA takes such outages seriously and will be investigating the cause of the incident,” said the authority.

National grid operator SP Group earlier confirmed in a Facebook post that parts of Hougang were affected by a temporary electricity supply disruption lasting about 14 minutes.

“Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas. Our priority is to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible,” it said.

“Those in commercial or industrial buildings may need to reset their internal electrical network. This could require support from their appointed licensed electrical worker.”

SP Group added it was investigating the cause of the incident and apologised for the inconvenience caused.