Rail Corridor manhunt: Four foreigners accused of possessing housebreaking tools taken to areas where they were spotted

SINGAPORE: Four foreigners charged with possessing housebreaking tools after a police manhunt in forested areas along the Rail Corridor were on Thursday (Aug 14) taken back to two locations where they were spotted last week.

The four men, who are from China, are believed to be linked to foreign housebreaking syndicates that involve Chinese nationals.

The police also previously said the four may be connected to other housebreaking-related cases reported in Singapore between April and July this year.

Screwdrivers, spanners, clothing and cash amounting to more than S$400 (US$313) were found in their possession following their arrests, and seized for investigations.

On Thursday, a police car with one of the accused arrived at a forested area along the Rail Corridor just before 10.30am.

He Jiao, 38, clad in a white polo T-shirt, dark blue shorts and slippers, was the first to arrive. He had black arm and leg restraints on him.

He was accompanied by three police investigators, one of whom spoke to him in Mandarin.

With a sheet of paper and a marker, the officer was seen pointing to either direction of the Rail Corridor while questioning He. The man responded accordingly.