Rail Corridor manhunt: Four foreigners accused of possessing housebreaking tools taken to areas where they were spotted
The men are believed to be linked to foreign housebreaking syndicates that involve Chinese nationals, and may be connected to earlier cases in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Four foreigners charged with possessing housebreaking tools after a police manhunt in forested areas along the Rail Corridor were on Thursday (Aug 14) taken back to two locations where they were spotted last week.
The four men, who are from China, are believed to be linked to foreign housebreaking syndicates that involve Chinese nationals.
The police also previously said the four may be connected to other housebreaking-related cases reported in Singapore between April and July this year.
Screwdrivers, spanners, clothing and cash amounting to more than S$400 (US$313) were found in their possession following their arrests, and seized for investigations.
On Thursday, a police car with one of the accused arrived at a forested area along the Rail Corridor just before 10.30am.
He Jiao, 38, clad in a white polo T-shirt, dark blue shorts and slippers, was the first to arrive. He had black arm and leg restraints on him.
He was accompanied by three police investigators, one of whom spoke to him in Mandarin.
With a sheet of paper and a marker, the officer was seen pointing to either direction of the Rail Corridor while questioning He. The man responded accordingly.
The questioning lasted for about five minutes before He was ushered back to the police car.
At around 10.40am, a second police car entered the area with Zhou Qifa.
The 36-year-old was dressed similarly to He and was also flanked by three officers. After a quick questioning of about three minutes, the man was escorted away via the same police car.
Reporters were then taken to a spot on Laurel Wood Avenue, where clothes belonging to the remaining two men – Yang Chao and Zhou Yinggui – were found during the manhunt in a forested area nearby.
Yang, 41, arrived at the scene just before 11.15am. He answered questions posed by the police officers with him and was taken away shortly after about three minutes.
The last of the four, Zhou Yinggui, was dropped off at the spot soon after.
An officer questioning the 36-year-old pointed to the forested area nearby. The accused also used his head to gesture towards the path ahead of him, while replying to the investigator.
After about five minutes, he was taken away from the scene.
The four men were handed one charge each of possessing housebreaking tools.
If convicted, they may be jailed for up to two years and fined.