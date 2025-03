HSA warns against weight management, eczema products linked to severe side effects and hospitalisation

SINGAPORE: Four adultered health products have been flagged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) after they were found to contain potent medicinal ingredients, including steroids and sibutramine, a banned substance.

HSA on Tuesday (Mar 25) urged the public not to buy or use the following products:

通脉9骨胶柔 Tong Mai 9 Gu Jiao Rou

EZ Empire Be Perfect

Re5hape hi Morning

Re5hape bye Night

A man was hospitalised for emergency stomach surgery after taking Tong Mai 9 Gu Jiao Rou, while another woman experienced steroid-related adverse effects after taking EZ Empire Be Perfect. A third consumer had chest pain after taking Re5hape hi Morning and Re5hape bye Night.

EMERGENCY SURGERY

A man in his 50s took Tong Mai 9 Gu Jiao Rou after purchasing the blister packs from a peddler at an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop to manage his eczema. The peddler also sold the product to other consumers for joint problems, said HSA.

After consuming the product daily for about two years, he suffered from a perforated gastric ulcer, which required emergency surgery.

The man also developed Cushing’s syndrome symptoms, including a round face or “moon face”, thinning of the skin, and easy skin bruising, prompting his doctor to suspect that the product was adultered.

HSA found that the product contained two potent medicinal ingredients, including dexamethasone (anti-inflammation) and piroxicam (painkiller).

The authority also observed that the product had a similar appearance to another product, Joint-Soft, which it alerted the public to in 2014.

“Joint-Soft contained the same potent ingredients and caused a consumer in his 60s to be hospitalised for internal bleeding," said HSA.