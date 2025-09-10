'Hyflux - SELL', read analyst report after Tuaspring project win announced, deduced it hinged on power sales

SINGAPORE: Amid "buy" recommendations from analysts after Hyflux announced its Tuaspring project winning the PUB tender for a desalination plant, one relatively obscure Indian analyst proposed that investors sell the company's stock.

This was while deducing that the bulk of the electricity generated by the new power plant in Hyflux's Tuaspring project would have to be sold to the grid to achieve its profit targets.

This was revealed in court on Wednesday (Sep 10) by Hyflux founder Olivia Lum Ooi Lin's lawyer as he wrapped up his cross-examination of prosecution witness Winnifred Heap Ah Lan, who headed corporate communications for Hyflux at the time the company was bidding for the PUB tender in 2010 and 2011.

The Indian analyst's report is significant as it potentially shows that at least one analyst was aware of the importance of the electricity sales to the profitability of the project.

Lum, 64, is accused of omitting the following information as Hyflux director and CEO in an offer information statement to potential investors and in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange:

That Tuaspring project was Hyflux's expansion into a new business of selling electricity

That revenue from the sale of electricity was projected to make up the significant majority of the project's revenue

That the profitability of the Tuaspring project was contingent on revenue from the sale of electricity from the power plant

Lum is on trial along with former chief financial officer Cho Wee Peng, 56, and four other former Hyflux independent directors.

The prosecution's case is that Hyflux portrayed its Tuaspring project primarily as a desalination plant when seeking funds from investors, when it hinged on the sale of electricity from a power plant it was building to power the desalination plant.

The fact that it was venturing into the electricity business for the first time, with accompanying risks, was allegedly not disclosed to the public, and the company eventually entered liquidation after suffering massive losses on the back of a weak power market.