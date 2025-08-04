ICA to roll out 'more secure' group address change e-service from Aug 15

SINGAPORE: From Aug 15, individuals reporting a new residential address via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) electronic change of address service will be able to include up to four others who are moving to the same residence.

The new feature was announced by the authority in a press release on Monday (Aug 4), and comes after the discovery of unauthorised attempts to change residential addresses via its e-service in January.

This new group function enables a main applicant to submit changes for themselves and up to four sub-applicants sharing the same new address, with their consent. Submissions can only be made if the main applicant also changes their own address.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and ICA-issued long-term pass holders, including those who reside overseas, will be able to use the new feature, the authority said.

The new feature is "more secure than the previous 'myself and my family members' and 'others' modules," said ICA.

These modules have been suspended since January after the authority detected the unauthorised address changes.

In February, then-Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said ICA had discovered 99 unauthorised attempts to change registered residential addresses via its online service, with 71 successfully carried out.

Out of the 71 successful changes, the culprits went on to take over 16 Singpass accounts by performing a password reset and requesting the new password to be mailed to the new address.

The "myself" module - for individuals - was also suspended but was resumed on Jan 14 after an additional security measure was put up. Individuals are now required to perform a Singpass face verification when logging in.

HOW TO DO A GROUP ADDRESS CHANGE

To use the new feature, the main applicant must first log in to the ICA's change of address service using their Singpass, and undergo face verification.

Then, they may add up to four sub-applicants and change all of their addresses to the same new address in the same application.

Subsequently, each sub-applicant will be notified via SMS to consent to the change within the next five days by logging into the e-service using their Singpass. The main applicant can monitor the status of consent on the e-service's dashboard.

Thereafter, the main applicant will receive a PIN mailer sent to their new residential address. Upon successful PIN verification via the e-service, stickers bearing the new address will be mailed to the new residential address for all applicants who have given their consent.

"The applicants should then follow the instructions to affix the sticker on their NRIC," said ICA.

"Sub-applicants who did not consent within the five days would not have their address updated in ICA's database and would not receive a sticker," it added.

Individuals who are unable to apply online for a change in address via the e-service may submit a request to ICA via FormSG. They may also get help at ServiceSG Centres or the ICA Services Centre.