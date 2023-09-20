ICA foils smuggling attempt of live leopard gecko at Changi Airfreight Centre

SINGAPORE: A live leopard gecko was uncovered in a smuggling attempt at Changi Airfreight Centre on Aug 3, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Sep 19) evening.

ICA said in a Facebook post that its officers had detected anomalies in the scanned images of a package and uncovered the animal upon further checks.

The leopard gecko is native to dry and semi-desert areas in Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, and northwest India and can be found in a variety of colours, patterns, and sizes.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the reptile is not a threatened or endangered species.

The case has been referred to the National Parks Board (NParks) for further investigations and the leopard gecko is under the care of NParks' Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation, ICA said.

CNA has contacted NParks for more information.