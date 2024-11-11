543,000 travellers crossed Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints on Sep 6 in single-day record
Heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected during the upcoming year-end school holidays, says the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
SINGAPORE: More than 543,000 travellers crossed the Singapore-Malaysia land border on Sep 6, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 11).
The single-day record was logged during the September school holidays from Aug 30 to Sep 8, said the authority.
During the period, more than 5 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA added.
"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia."
The previous record of 510,000 travellers crossing the land checkpoints was set on Mar 28.
YEAR END SCHOOL HOLIDAYS
Heavy traffic is also expected at the land checkpoints during the year-end school holidays from Nov 15 to Jan 1, 2025.
"Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time, especially over the weekends. Alternatively, travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services."
Travellers should also "cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline", ICA said.
The authority warned that it will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.
THINGS TO TAKE NOTE
ICA reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should ensure that their re-entry permits have been transferred to their new passports.
Long-term pass holders should notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
People travelling by car are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster immigration clearance, said ICA.
Drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) are valid as those without a valid Autopass card, a VEP approval email from LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.
ICA added that drivers of foreign vehicles with outstanding fines with government agencies should settle these payments as those with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore.
Motorists should avoid cutting the queue as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other drivers.
"Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue," ICA said.