Singapore

Ikea recalls garlic presses due to risk of metal pieces detaching during use
IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press, black. (Images: IKEA.com)

Darcel Al Anthony
11 Jun 2025 03:13PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 03:17PM)
SINGAPORE: Ikea said on Wednesday (Jun 11) it is recalling a batch of garlic presses due to the risk of small metal pieces detaching during use.

The production error was identified after an internal investigation, Ikea said in a press release on Wednesday.

The affected product is the 365+ Vardefull garlic press in black with article number 601.636.02. The date stamps of the impacted batch are from 2411(YYWW) to 2522 (YYWW).

Affected products can be identified by a marking of the Ikea logo on the upper handle of the product, said Ikea.

While no incidents have been reported in Singapore, Ikea has asked all customers who own the product to stop using it.

Affected products can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund and a receipt is not required, said the company.

If customers are unable to identify the date stamp, they can return any Ikea 365+ Vardefull garlic press in black for a refund, it added.

Customers can visit ikea.sg or contact its customer contact centre at +65 6786 6868 for more information.

Source: CNA/dc

