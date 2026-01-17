Six people arrested during police raids against illegal remote gambling

SINGAPORE: Six people – five men and a woman – have been arrested after police conducted simultaneous raids against illegal remote gambling activities.

The raids took place on Jan 15 at multiple locations islandwide, including Boon Lay Avenue, Tengah Drive, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Jurong West Street 93 and Jurong West Street 91.

The suspects arrested were aged between 32 and 65, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Saturday (Jan 17).

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were involved in illegal horse betting and lottery betting activities.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Police Intelligence Department and the Special Operations Command were involved in the raid.

More than S$70,000 in cash and electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia were seized, said SPF.

Those convicted of being an illegal betting operator face a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to S$500,000.

The offence of being an agent in an illegal betting operation carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to S$200,000.

Anyone found guilty of gambling with an illegal gambling service provider faces a jail term of up to six months and a maximum fine of S$10,000.

“Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities,” said SPF.

“The public can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668 if they wish to seek help for gambling addiction.”