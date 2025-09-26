'Excessive' enforcement on foreigners working illegally in food delivery comes at a cost: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE: Excessive enforcement action to deter foreigners working illegally on delivery platforms can affect the livelihoods of legitimate platform workers and customers waiting for food, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Friday (Sep 26).

Instead, what is more sustainable is for operators to go "more upstream", and run frequent facial recognition checks on workers throughout the day, he said. This is on top of the facial verification done by operators during the onboarding process.

If illegal usage of account does happen frequently enough, this will raise "red flags" and allow authorities to take more targeted action to investigate that particular account and take the person to task, added Mr Koh.

He was responding to a clarification from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh who asked if the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) enforcement capacity may need to be increased to "protect" local platform workers.

Mr Singh also asked if the recommendation by a trilateral group for platform operators to conduct audits of all outsourced workers and submit their work pass documents to the ministry when asked may be "too passive" and gives platform operators "too much flexibility".

The workgroup involves Grab Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Transport (MOT), working with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and its affiliated associations.