NParks seizes 101 illegally kept wildlife in islandwide raid; 14 animals dead

SINGAPORE: A total of 101 non-native wildlife species were seized in a series of raids across Singapore on Monday (Sep 14), with 13 animals found dead at the premises and one needing to be euthanised due to poor health.

The National Parks Board (NParks) conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of six individuals believed to be involved in the sale or possession of wildlife. They had also advertised the wildlife species for sale, or posted about the animals on online platforms.

The six are currently under investigation. NParks did not say if their cases are linked to each other.

The operation marks one of NParks' largest seizures of illegally kept wildlife in recent years, the authority said on Wednesday. It is the largest haul in a single operation since 2021, when about 120 wild animals were seized.

The seizure included newts, lizards, pythons, tarantulas and turtles. None were allowed to be sold, offered for sale or kept as pets in Singapore.