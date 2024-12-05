Fancy a trip to the underworld? Studios, media firms welcome IMDA’s new virtual production training support

SINGAPORE: Bringing to life a drive down to the underworld is not something studios in Singapore attempt often – but some have found a way to make it happen.

Virtual production, a filmmaking method that combines virtual and physical worlds, has allowed production companies to create unique content and stand out from the competition.

Since last year, 650 media professionals and 28 projects – including an upcoming Mediacorp Chinese drama, Perfectly Imperfect – have been trained in this technology. Singapore also has three virtual production studios capable of supporting large-scale and world-class productions.

The industry is now hopeful that a refreshed skills framework for media, which was announced on Wednesday (Dec 4), will help firms develop more talent in-house so they can make better use of the technology.

MORE HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE

Under the refreshed framework, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will support more than 70 apprenticeships in over seven media companies across content production, business management and technical roles.

Employers and workers will be able to get help to develop relevant media skills identified by authorities and the industry, including in new tech areas like virtual production and generative artificial intelligence.

The framework, which was first launched in 2018, has identified 195 job roles across nine tracks.