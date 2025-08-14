IOC rejects allegations Ng Ser Miang mixed 'his many positions with family business', says he followed the rules

SINGAPORE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday (Aug 14) said its member Ng Ser Miang had conformed with the rules, following allegations of a conflict of interest.

German website Sport & Politics reported on Tuesday that a complaint had been lodged against Mr Ng with the IOC Ethics Commission.

The complaint alleged that Mr Ng had "mixed his many positions with family business in several respects in connection with esports, the Olympic Esports Week and the Olympic Esports Games", the website said.

In response to CNA's queries, the IOC said that Mr Ng, who is Singaporean, has "acted in full conformity with the Olympic Charter, and there is no evidence to prove the contrary".

It added that Mr Ng has the "full confidence" of the IOC to further develop the Olympic Esports Games project. The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games will be held in 2027 in Riyadh.

"Mr Ng Ser Miang, like all IOC members, has fulfilled his obligations. Therefore, the allegations made in this complaint are unfounded," an IOC spokesperson said.

"There is no basis whatsoever to these claims, since there is full transparency through the IOC Declaration of Interests Form."

The spokesperson added that all IOC members are required to declare their interests in companies, sports organisations and not-for-profit entities.

"This is to avoid any actual or perceived risk of conflict of interest when the IOC engages with any third party."