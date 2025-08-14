IOC rejects allegations Ng Ser Miang mixed 'his many positions with family business', says he followed the rules
The International Olympic Committee said Singapore's Ng Ser Miang has "acted in full conformity" with the rules and there is "no evidence to prove the contrary".
SINGAPORE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday (Aug 14) said its member Ng Ser Miang had conformed with the rules, following allegations of a conflict of interest.
German website Sport & Politics reported on Tuesday that a complaint had been lodged against Mr Ng with the IOC Ethics Commission.
The complaint alleged that Mr Ng had "mixed his many positions with family business in several respects in connection with esports, the Olympic Esports Week and the Olympic Esports Games", the website said.
In response to CNA's queries, the IOC said that Mr Ng, who is Singaporean, has "acted in full conformity with the Olympic Charter, and there is no evidence to prove the contrary".
It added that Mr Ng has the "full confidence" of the IOC to further develop the Olympic Esports Games project. The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games will be held in 2027 in Riyadh.
"Mr Ng Ser Miang, like all IOC members, has fulfilled his obligations. Therefore, the allegations made in this complaint are unfounded," an IOC spokesperson said.
"There is no basis whatsoever to these claims, since there is full transparency through the IOC Declaration of Interests Form."
The spokesperson added that all IOC members are required to declare their interests in companies, sports organisations and not-for-profit entities.
"This is to avoid any actual or perceived risk of conflict of interest when the IOC engages with any third party."
Mr Ng had not been directly involved in the development of esports in the IOC until “very recently”, the IOC said.
The development has been driven by the IOC Esports Commission, of which Mr Ng has "never been" a member.
The commission also steered the Olympic Virtual Series 2021 and the Olympic Esports Series 2023, which culminated in the Olympic Esports Week 2023.
"The Olympic Esports Week was hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Committee (SNOC)," said the IOC.
"Mr Ng was not a member of the organising committee of the Olympic Esports Week. He co-chaired the steering committee together with the responsible minister."
It added that all key decisions regarding the Olympic Virtual Series 2021 and the Olympic Esports Series 2023, including the selection of the game titles, were taken by the IOC Executive Board based on proposals from the Olympic Esports Commission and in cooperation with the relevant IOC departments.
It was also the Esports Commission that presented the proposal to create Olympic Esports Games to the IOC Executive Board and the IOC Session in the summer of 2024.
Recently, Mr Ng was appointed as chair of a joint committee of the IOC and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) to steer the Olympic Esports Games. This was because his expertise was "fully known and appreciated", said the IOC.
"His connections to the industry were declared in full transparency in the IOC Declaration of Interests Form," the IOC added.
"While the steering committee is working to prepare the decision on which games will be included in the Olympic Esports Games, the final decision will be made by the IOC Executive Board and/or the IOC Session."
The committee said that, as a "general point", the involvement of IOC members with the relevant expertise and networks, which are fully declared, is something which is to be welcomed in any area of operations.
In response to CNA queries, the SNOC on Thursday said it was not in a position to comment on matters relating to the IOC Ethics Commission or any complaint that may have been lodged with it.
“We have no information regarding the report in question and are therefore unable to confirm its accuracy or the nature of the alleged complaint,” the SNOC said.
CNA has contacted Mr Ng and the Global Esports Federation for comment.
In January 2023, Mr Ng was fined 1,000 euros (US$1,165) and served with an official warning after being found guilty of interfering in a World Sailing election.
Mr Ng and former World Sailing Ethics Commission chairman Dieter Neupert had been found guilty of failing to act with integrity and interfering in the election.
Mr Ng was vice-president of the International Sailing Federation – World Sailing’s predecessor – from 1994 to 1998.
He has served the IOC as a member since 1998 and was vice president of the committee from 2009 to 2013, and from 2020 to 2024.
Mr Ng was also vice president of the SNOC from 1990 to 2014. He is currently chairman of the SNOC’s Games Appeals Committee and Finance Committee, as well as a member of the Singapore Sports Awards Selection Committee (Main Awards).