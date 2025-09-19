Interpol to expand presence in Singapore, partner local agencies to advance enforcement tools
Inside the world’s most complex policing operations, more training and initiatives will be put in place to tackle cross-border crimes and go after criminals more efficiently.
SINGAPORE: Global policing body Interpol is expanding its presence in Singapore amid a surge in cybercrime and cross-border drug trafficking in the Asia-Pacific region.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals have increasingly gone online and technology-driven crime has grown much more sophisticated. Interpol said its response must evolve just as quickly.
The organisation said Singapore has the tech, talent and tools to support global security efforts.
Interpol is working to utilise artificial intelligence systems capable of thinking, planning and acting with minimal human oversight to stay ahead of evolving digital criminal tactics.
To help build such future capabilities, it is partnering with several local institutions including the Singapore Police Force, Government Technology Agency (GovTech), Nanyang Technological University and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).
The expertise of these local organisations is a key reason why Interpol is expanding its operations here.
TRANSBORDER CRIMES TOUGH TO CRACK
Interpol’s cybercrime director Neal Jetton said technology-driven cases are often challenging to investigate because they are transnational, move rapidly and cross multiple borders with ease on a massive scale.
“Cybercrime is so complex – everyone's a potential victim. We all have smartphones and (devices that are) connected,” he explained.
“It’s also very, very complex to investigate – you need specialised tools, specialised training. Some countries are very well equipped to handle that but a lot of (other) countries have room for growth, and that's where Interpol can play a role.”
For instance, a quarter of phishing emails today are completely generated by AI that allows attackers to create increasingly credible, personalised and convincing messages.
“That number will only increase,” said Mr Jetton.
“Criminals may use technology for their own nefarious benefits, and law enforcement should also leverage that technology for our gain as well.”
Mr Tariq Malik, the agency’s director of capacity building and training, said that cross-border cooperations are no longer optional but have become essential, as there is “no such thing as a local crime anymore”.
“If you're on Orchard Road and become a victim of pickpocketing – or for that matter, in Oxford Street (in London) or Champs-Elysees (in Paris) – within minutes your sensitive information may already be on the other side of the globe, and you (could then become) a victim of fraud,” he noted.
“Our job is to bridge the gap and level the playing field, providing support and training that fosters international police cooperation.”
INTERPOL IN SINGAPORE
Much of that coordination happens at Interpol’s Command and Coordination Centre, where experts from around the world, fluent in multiple languages, provide round-the-clock support to the agency’s 196 member countries.
Singapore hosts one of the organisation’s three operations rooms – the other two are in the French city of Lyon and Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.
The facility is located along Napier Road, within Interpol’s Global Complex for Innovation – its hub for advanced technology deployment, building cybercrime partnerships and running vital training for member nations.
The complex started operations in 2015 and employs more than 140 staff.
"It’s all about monitoring developing incidents and to respond in real time with our available resources,” said Sergio Di Pasquale, a coordinator at the centre.
Now marking 10 years in Singapore, Interpol said this is just the beginning.
The centre is expanding, with Singapore playing a bigger role in the future of global policing that includes new infrastructure, stronger international ties, and next-gen training.
FIGHTING AI WITH AI
At its labs, experts are exploring digital and blockchain forensics and building tools to trace fraudulent transactions, understand how criminals use virtual assets and examine ways to seize them.
They also use drones as well as 3D-scanning and mapping technologies to recreate crime scenes.
With the shift to digital evidence, proper handling protocols are now in place to ensure they are preserved and reduce risks of being remotely wiped.
For instance, when Interpol officials retrieve mobile phones, they are kept in Faraday bags – shielded security bags made from materials that block some electromagnetic fields, protecting the devices inside from external transmission or interference.
When examining such evidence, investigators go into what is known as a shield room that prevents signals from outside.
Mr Fabio Bruno, an assistant director at the agency’s innovation centre, said some main challenges in today's crimefighting are synthetic media and AI-generated content, which can be tricky to detect.
The agency is working with partners to develop systems that spot deepfakes and other artificially generated material.
"(They can come in the form of) misinformation, disinformation, and also for committing scams, frauds impersonating other people that's blackmailing or tarnishing their reputation,” he said.
“This is why Interpol believes that it's very important to focus and be prepared for these emerging kinds of crime."
INFORMATION SHARING IS KEY
Still, agencies have said AI is not a magic fix. When artificial intelligence crosses into legal and ethical territory, the challenges multiply and the stakes get even bigger.
"A lot of times, specifically with particular AI models, it's very difficult to understand how they reach a decision,” said Interpol innovation and technology officer Julie Tomaszewski.
“So, if this is then presented in court, and neither the court nor the defendant can really explain how this (decision) came out, then obviously admissibility in court is a problem.”
Beyond advanced technology, officers emphasised that communication and regular on-the-ground training foster partnerships and strengthen cooperation between members to uphold global law and order.
"When we are delivering and designing the different trainings, we are enhancing the skills and the competencies of the police officers in those countries,” said Mr Rastislav Sasik, a senior project manager in capacity building and training.
“They can then benefit as a community, and benefit from those they are trained within the Interpol global standards and contribute to the safety in the countries.”
When Interpol was first created in 1923 – then known as the International Criminal Police Commission – only one Asian country was involved: Japan.
This year, the agency brought together 26 Asian countries to combat the malicious use of information stealer malware.
The operation, which lasted several weeks, disrupted and took down 20,000 IP addresses associated with the malware, and led to 32 arrests.
While crimefighting tools may be evolving, Interpol said its mission remains the same: to train more effectively, respond more swiftly and work together across borders.
As threats become more complex, Interpol said Singapore will remain a critical global hub.