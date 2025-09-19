Interpol to expand presence in Singapore, partner local agencies to advance enforcement tools

SINGAPORE: Global policing body Interpol is expanding its presence in Singapore amid a surge in cybercrime and cross-border drug trafficking in the Asia-Pacific region.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals have increasingly gone online and technology-driven crime has grown much more sophisticated. Interpol said its response must evolve just as quickly.

The organisation said Singapore has the tech, talent and tools to support global security efforts.

Interpol is working to utilise artificial intelligence systems capable of thinking, planning and acting with minimal human oversight to stay ahead of evolving digital criminal tactics.

To help build such future capabilities, it is partnering with several local institutions including the Singapore Police Force, Government Technology Agency (GovTech), Nanyang Technological University and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

The expertise of these local organisations is a key reason why Interpol is expanding its operations here.

TRANSBORDER CRIMES TOUGH TO CRACK

Interpol’s cybercrime director Neal Jetton said technology-driven cases are often challenging to investigate because they are transnational, move rapidly and cross multiple borders with ease on a massive scale.

“Cybercrime is so complex – everyone's a potential victim. We all have smartphones and (devices that are) connected,” he explained.

“It’s also very, very complex to investigate – you need specialised tools, specialised training. Some countries are very well equipped to handle that but a lot of (other) countries have room for growth, and that's where Interpol can play a role.”

For instance, a quarter of phishing emails today are completely generated by AI that allows attackers to create increasingly credible, personalised and convincing messages.

“That number will only increase,” said Mr Jetton.

“Criminals may use technology for their own nefarious benefits, and law enforcement should also leverage that technology for our gain as well.”