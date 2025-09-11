Singapore's tax revenue up 10.7%, nearly S$89 billion collected

SINGAPORE: Singapore collected S$88.9 billion (US$69.3 billion) in tax revenue for the 2024/2025 financial year, a 10.7 per cent increase from the previous year.

The increase was driven by “robust” economic growth and higher consumer spending, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) on Thursday (Sep 11).

The total tax revenue collected represents about 76.9 per cent of the government’s operating revenue and 12.2 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

"The taxes collected play a vital role in supporting essential public services, driving economic growth, enhancing our living environment, and enabling social programmes that uplift the lives of Singaporeans," IRAS said.

The arrears rate for Goods and Services Tax (GST), income tax and property tax remained low at 0.66 per cent.

IRAS said that while tax compliance remains high, it takes firm action against the “small minority of taxpayers who wilfully evade their tax obligations”.

It audited and investigated over 8,600 cases in the last financial year, recovering about S$507 million in taxes and penalties.