ISD flags growing diversity of extremist ideologies in Singapore, emergence of AI as terror enabler

SINGAPORE: A growing diversity of extremist ideologies can be observed in Singapore, against a backdrop of the terror threat remaining at a high level, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday (Jul 29).

This can be attributed to "a volatile global landscape arising from developments such as the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and continued traction of radical narratives", the department said in this year's Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report.

Evolving technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), was also highlighted by the ISD as a potential driving factor around the world, as well as in Singapore.

From July 2024 to last month, the agency dealt with eight self-radicalised Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act (ISA), comprising six males and two females between the ages of 15 and 56.

Four of them were triggered by the re-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in October 2023, while two others were influenced by pro-ISIS extremist ideologies. The remaining two were indoctrinated by far-right extremist ideologies.

This brings the total number of self-radicalised individuals here issued with ISA orders since 2015 to 60, comprising 48 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners.

ONLINE INFLUENCE "OF CONCERN"

ISD in its report also noted with concern the increasing variety of online platforms being used to disseminate extremist materials, especially among youths.

These include social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, X, Reddit and Instagram, gaming platforms like Discord and Roblox, and video-sharing platforms such as YouTube and Bitchute, said the report.

All of the last eight self-radicalised Singaporeans were influenced by extremist materials they encountered online, noted the ISD.

The agency found that online platforms featured in terrorism-related activities in four broad areas: to enable the radicalisation or to accelerate it, to facilitate recruitment for terrorist-related activities; and to mobilise and prepare for armed violence.

"The emergence of technological innovations, such as AI, also risks complicating the terrorist threat globally and locally," said the ISD.

"Even though there is no indication that evolving technologies, such as AI and 3D printing, have been used in any terrorist attack plot in Singapore, we are seeing an emerging trend of evolving technologies featuring in local youth self-radicalisation cases."

It cited the examples of a 17-year-old ISIS supporter detained in September last year who had used an AI chatbot to generate a bai'ah – an oath of allegiance – to ISIS, and a 17-year-old far-right extremist detained in March this year who used an AI chatbot to find instructions for producing ammunition and also considered 3D printing his own firearms to carry out attacks.