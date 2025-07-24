Live performances, arts and sports activities at Istana open house on Aug 3 to celebrate SG60

SINGAPORE: The Istana will open to the public on Aug 3 to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence, with a variety of activities including live performances.

Celebrating the SG60 theme, "Building Our Singapore Together", this year's Istana open house will have activities for all ages, including sports try-outs and hands-on art, the President's Office said in a media release on Thursday (Jul 24).

The event will be held from 8.30am to 6pm.

Visitors can participate in inclusive sports designed for people of all abilities, such as boccia, seated volleyball and virtual archery.

Among the hands-on arts activities, visitors can step inside a roving art truck by the National Gallery or turn fabric scraps into novelty items as part of a collaboration between the National Heritage Board and Uniqlo.

Visitors can also get a National Day goodie bag, with up to 10,000 to be distributed that day.

Live performances will be held from 10am to 4.30pm, with homegrown singer-songwriters LAYYI and Sherman Zhuo and instructors from SportSG among those set to perform.

Instrument, dance and band performances by student groups from Bukit View Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Madrasah Alsagoff Al-Arabiah and Hwa Chong Institution (High School) will also be staged.

Self-guided tours of the Istana Villa, where visitors can view a collection of state gifts that have been presented to Singapore's leaders, are available throughout the day.

Visitors who have pre-registered for the guided Istana Heritage Tour can tour the Istana grounds during their chosen timeslot between 9am and 4pm.

Visitors are also welcome to explore the Istana grounds, including the architecture and flora and fauna. However, do note that the Istana Main Building is currently closed for restoration until further notice.

There will be food and beverage stalls on site, as well as merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President's Challenge souvenirs. Only cashless payments - via credit cards, debit cards or QR code - will be accepted.

Visitors can enter the Istana grounds via the main gate at Orchard Road with the nearest MRT station being Dhoby Ghaut. Entry may be restricted due to capacity or inclement weather, said the President's Office.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, as well as migrant domestic workers accompanying families can enter for free.

All other visitors will need to pay an admission fee of S$20 (US$16) per adult and S$10 per child aged four to 12 years old, via cashless payment methods.

Proceeds from the entrance fees, tours - guided or self-guided - and booths will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge.