Jail, caning for Indonesian who swam to Singapore illegally after speedboat trip from Batam

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man who faced financial difficulties at home decided to enter Singapore illegally to work.

Jamaludin Taipabu took a speedboat from Batam before jumping into the sea to swim to Singapore in September last year.

He was caught last month, after having stayed in Singapore for around 11 months.

Jamaludin, 49, was sentenced to six weeks' jail and three strokes of the cane on Tuesday (Sep 16).

He pleaded guilty to a charge under the Immigration Act for entering Singapore without a lawfully issued and valid pass.

The court heard that Jamaludin decided to enter Singapore illegally to earn money because he found it difficult to support his family with his salary in Indonesia.

He sought the assistance of his friend, named as just "Azwar" in court documents. He agreed to pay Azwar 5 million rupiah (US$305) to facilitate his illegal entry.

At about 11pm in mid-September last year, Jamaludin met Azwar along a beach in Batam. He boarded a speedboat that Azwar captained and he remained crouching for about one-and-a-half hours as the speedboat was directed towards Singapore.

Later, Azwar informed Jamaludin that they were in Singapore waters and told him to jump into the sea.

Jamaludin did so and swam towards Singapore using an improvised flotation device. He reached an unknown shoreline in Singapore about an hour later and entered the country undetected.

In Singapore, Jamaludin worked odd jobs and sold contraband cigarettes to earn money. He was arrested on Aug 12 this year in the vicinity of Sungei Kadut around the Woodlands district.

When arrested by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), he could not produce any evidence to show that he was staying in Singapore legally and he did not have a travel document.

There were no movement records to show that Jamaludin had entered Singapore legally, but his fingerprints were traced to a person with his name.

Speaking through an interpreter in court, Jamaludin said that he was remorseful for his actions and pleaded for a lighter sentence.

In a statement to CNA, ICA said that it takes a firm stance against individuals who enter Singapore illegally.

"Under the provisions of the Immigration Act, any person who enters Singapore without possession of a valid pass issued to him (or) her shall be guilty of an offence," it added.

A person convicted of the offence could face up to six months' jail.

Male offenders may be subject to a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while female offenders may be fined up to S$6,000.