Jail, driving ban for man who collided with motorcyclist, then reoffended with drink driving

SINGAPORE: A driver who collided with a motorcyclist in 2023, causing serious injuries, reoffended two years later when he was caught drink driving.

For both offences, Su Chao was sentenced to five weeks' jail and a fine of S$5,000 (US$3,900) on Monday (Jun 9).

The 39-year-old was also given driving bans, comprising a three-year ban which began on May 23, 2025, and a five-year ban to take effect from his date of release.

The final sentence includes a one-week prison term for an unrelated charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) for making a false statement in an application for a work permit.

The first offence took place on May 7, 2023, when Su, a Singapore permanent resident and Chinese national, was driving along Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan-Island Expressway at about 10pm. He was on his way home after drinking at least two cans of beer while having dinner at a coffee shop near Teban Gardens.

He was on the leftmost lane of a three-lane road while the victim, 53-year-old Chin Niyok Lian, was riding a motorcycle in front of him.

As they neared a slip road entering the TPE from the left, Ms Chin slowed down when she saw a double-decker bus entering from the slip road.

Su similarly saw the bus and Ms Chin in front of him, but he did not slow down and collided with the motorcycle from behind.

The impact caused Ms Chin to fall sideways from the motorcycle. She rolled on the road about nine times before coming to a stop, according to court documents.

She was taken to hospital where she was found to have an upper arm bone fracture, bruises and abrasions on her limbs.

She underwent surgery and had to go through physiotherapy and hand occupational therapy to strengthen her left elbow and shoulder.

While she did not sustain permanent disability from the accident, Ms Chin could experience left arm discomfort or pain when carrying heavy items. She now fears riding motorcycles and has sold the vehicle.

The proportion of alcohol in Su's breath was 18 microgrammes of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, below the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

SU REOFFENDED

On Feb 16, 2025, Su consumed about 6L of beer at about 9.30pm at Geylang. He fell asleep but woke up at about 3am to drive home.

The traffic police were conducting checks along Guillemard Road and stopped Su at 3.13am. Su "reeked" of alcohol and failed the breath test at the scene.

A breath analysing device test conducted on him later found that the proportion of alcohol in his breath was 62 microgrammes of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, above the prescribed limit.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu sought between one and three months' jail, and between S$5,000 and S$6,000 fine for Su, along with a five-year driving ban.

The prosecution considered that the injuries in the case of the motocyclist were not permanent, and factored in Su's "high degree of carelessness".

Ms Chu urged the court to consider how Su had reoffended, given how he had been charged before committing the drink driving offence.

For careless driving causing grievous hurt, Su could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to S$5,000, or both.



For drink driving, Su could have been fined S$2,000 and S$10,000, or jailed up to a year, or both.