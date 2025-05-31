Singapore, Japan defence ministers discuss strengthening cooperation

SINGAPORE: Japan's Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen called on his Singapore counterpart Chan Chun Sing on Saturday morning (May 31) at the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Mr Chan welcomed Mr Nakatani back to the event, as he had attended the inaugural edition in 2002.

During the meeting, both ministers reaffirmed the warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Japan, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.

"Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation to tackle common challenges faced by Singapore and Japan, including enhancing research and collaboration in defence technology and cyber exchanges."

As the country coordinator of ASEAN-Japan dialogue relations, Mr Chan also reiterated Singapore’s commitment to work closely with Japan to enhance regional peace and security, including on the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

"The defence establishments of Singapore and Japan also have regular high-level exchanges and close people-to-people ties strengthened by cross-attendance of courses and frequent military-to-military interactions," said MINDEF.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats.