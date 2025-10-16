56-year-old woman dies after falling from height at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman died on Thursday (Oct 16) after an incident at Jewel Changi Airport. CNA understands that she had fallen from height.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received calls for assistance at about 1.55pm at 78 Airport Boulevard.

SCDF said a person was taken to Changi General Hospital. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to hospital, where she died, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

An eyewitness told CNA that they were cleaning their store on Level 2 when they heard a "thud".

"I didn't think too much about it, in my mind I was hoping 'God forbid it was something bad that happened', but my coworker went out to take a look and saw the body on the ground."

The eyewitness said the woman fell next to a seating area, and no one else appeared to have been injured.

A video shared on TikTok by @sgseewhatsee showed a woman performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person who was lying on the ground. Several other people had gathered around them.

People dressed in black, who appeared to be mall employees, were seen placing barricades around the area.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred and extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," said CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development Lee Ching Wern.

"We are working closely with the authorities to provide our full support in their investigations."

Additional reporting by Wallace Woon.

