Singapore’s jewellery talent pool losing its shine despite market growth expectations

SINGAPORE: With Singapore’s jewellery market projected to grow over the next five years, industry players are voicing worries about a shrinking pool of local craftsmen.

Concerns have also emerged about whether enough young Singaporeans are entering the trade to keep the craft alive, amid current economic uncertainties.

"You would find a good number of Singaporeans interested in this trade. However, I don't feel a good amount will pursue this trade beyond that interest group. To make a living doing craftsmanship is a long and tedious journey,” said Mr Ronald Low, a second-generation gemologist at his home-grown and family-run bespoke jeweller Ivy Masterpiece.

“It's many years of apprenticeship; many years of getting proficient before showcasing your talents in a finished piece of fine jewellery.”

This comes as the 20th edition of the annual Singapore International Jewellery Expo kicked off on Thursday (Jul 10) at the Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The expo, which will run until Sunday, brings together 414 brands from 26 countries with treasures collectively valued at more than US$250 million.

Its organiser IEG Asia expects 15,000 trade and individual buyers – up from 14,000 visitors last year.

According to Statista, Singapore’s jewellery market is expected to grow about 5 per cent annually from 2025 to 2030.