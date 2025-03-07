Jobseekers who want unemployment benefits must earn points from job search activities
Retrenched workers must accumulate job search activity points each month to qualify for unemployment benefits, which provide up to S$6,000 over six months.
SINGAPORE: Retrenched workers seeking financial support under a new unemployment benefits scheme must participate in job search activities in order to qualify for payouts.
Under the new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, only those who accumulate enough "activity points" each month will receive payouts, capped at S$6,000 (US$4,500) over six months.
In parliament on Friday (Mar 7), Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon provided an update on the first-of-its-kind scheme, which was introduced at the 2024 National Day Rally.
Describing it as "more than just financial payouts and a job", Dr Koh said it provides a simple framework to guide jobseekers on concrete steps to take towards employment.
For example, to receive the payout in the first month, jobseekers can earn points by updating their resumes online, attending a career fair, using CareersFinder on the MyCareersFuture portal and going for career coaching.
In the second month, they can qualify by reading two employment-related online articles, attending an employment-related workshop, submitting four job applications and attending a training course.
In the fourth to sixth months, jobseekers must submit at least five job applications a month to continue receiving payouts.
More details about the activity points system and application process will be released in mid-April when the scheme is launched by Workforce Singapore (WSG).
PART OF BROADER SOCIAL COMPACT
Dr Koh said the activities were curated based on user research and designed to ensure jobseekers have access to professional guidance through WSG career coaches and resources.
"Through these touchpoints, jobseekers will be more assured that they are on the right track to re-entering employment," he said.
"As jobseekers embark on these activities as part of their job search journey, we hope to build up their confidence. And when jobseekers eventually return to work, we hope they will regain their sense of identity and self-worth."
He also described the jobseeker support scheme as part of a broader social compact: "The government will support you through difficult times, while you take personal responsibility and make an effort to overcome career setbacks and bounce back stronger."
The scheme is expected to be implemented first for Singapore citizens in April, followed by permanent residents in the first quarter of 2026. It is targeted at lower- and middle-income workers.
Only those aged 21 and above who previously earned up to S$5,000 a month on average will qualify. They must have become unemployed due to involuntary reasons such as retrenchment, cessation of business, dismissals or termination due to illness, injury or accident.
Additionally, applicants must reside in properties with an annual value of S$25,000 or less. This covers all Housing and Development Board flats and some lower-value private properties, according to the Ministry of Finance in November 2023.
Dr Koh stressed that the jobseeker support scheme should not be viewed in isolation, as it complements other financial aid programmes.
For example, a retrenched worker who enrols in long-form training can apply for both the jobseeker support scheme and the SkillsFuture Level-Up programme. Over six months, the individual would receive up to S$21,000 – S$15,000 in training allowances and S$6,000 in jobseeker payouts.
Those facing financial hardship may also seek additional assistance through ComCare.