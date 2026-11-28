To jobseeker Ivy, the silence she received lacked “basic respect”. It left her with self-doubt and confusion as she had thought the hiring team saw her favourably after advancing her through multiple rounds.

“You put in effort to guide me through the process, and I put in effort to prepare for every single one of those interviews,” she said.

“The civil thing to do is to give (me) the outcome instead of just leaving it in complete silence and letting the candidate assume that nothing has happened.”

The experience also left her with a “bad impression” of the company and hiring manager, she said.

CNA has changed the names of some jobseekers in this article who fear retaliation for discussing negative recruitment experiences in their industries.

AN INCREASINGLY COMMON EXPERIENCE

Ivy has since received another offer and started a new job. But for those still in the market for one, a lack of timely updates about hiring decisions is a typical complaint.

A LinkedIn poll conducted by recruitment agency Robert Walters Singapore in 2025 saw 88 per cent of its 300 respondents reporting that they are often ignored or ghosted by prospective employers.

Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), has heard feedback about this from workers across different sectors, including professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).

“Workers have mainly shared that they did not hear back after submitting an application or faced delays in receiving an update after their first interview,” the member of parliament told CNA.

Replying to Mr Tay’s parliamentary question on this in August, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) encouraged employers to inform candidates about how interview results will be communicated, and to notify them of the outcome “within a reasonable timeframe”.

An example of such a timeframe is two weeks, according to the Fair Recruitment and Selection Handbook by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

MOM does not track complaints about employers not notifying applicants of hiring outcomes, according to its parliamentary reply.

Official figures show labour turnover and hiring activity in Singapore have slowed.

The latest quarterly average monthly recruitment rate of 1.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 was the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advance figures released by MOM on Friday (Nov 27) showed long-term unemployment rates edging up for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians), from 0.6 per cent to 0.7 per cent.

MOM noted that while still within historical range, this number was at the higher end, "suggesting prolonged job search for some workers amid softer hiring in outward-oriented sectors".

Mr Joshua Woo, founder of recruitment agency RecruitFast, said non-replies are not a new challenge in his industry, but may be more noticeable in today’s tough job market.

Recruitment has become increasingly complex amid economic uncertainty, fewer job vacancies, more applicants and longer assessment processes, he said.

“As employers become more cautious, hiring decisions may take longer and, unfortunately, communication with candidates can sometimes fall through the cracks."