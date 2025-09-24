Jollibean fined S$68,000 by court for owing employees CPF contributions

SINGAPORE: Soy milk company Jollibean Foods was fined S$68,000 (US$53,000) by a court on Wednesday (Sep 24) for owing Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions to its employees.

The total amount of CPF arrears owed is S$212,295, the court heard.

Jollibean representative Shahrul Nazrin pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to 34 charges under the CPF Act.

The company failed to pay CPF contributions to at least 16 employees between late 2024 and early 2025.

At a previous hearing, a final adjournment was granted for the payment of arrears which then stood at S$199,301.

At the time, Mr Shahrul said the company was in the final lap of negotiation for a buyover of the company. Once the takeover was completed, funds would come in and the arrears could be settled, he said.

On Wednesday, he updated the court: "Our current situation is - we had an investor willing to buy over the brand. But apparently, there's some media journalists in this courtroom that reported the case, that made the investor back out."

He said that "as much as I'd like to look forward to settling this with CPF", the company was in talks with someone else to take over. He said it will be "concluded next month".

He said the previous judge told him it was the last adjournment so the only thing he could do now was to plead guilty and settle the arrears with CPF after.