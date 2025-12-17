How a Singaporean investor plans to rebuild an English football club – and revitalise its town

SINGAPORE: In the unglamorous world of English football's sixth tier, where crowds number in the hundreds rather than tens of thousands, Joseph Phua is attempting something unusual: building a football club that will also revitalise its small town.

"We are not in the business of running clubs," the Singaporean investor said plainly. "What we're trying to do here is to bring all the parties together and support the endeavours financially, and hopefully within the short to medium term, hand control back to the community.”

It's a strikingly different vision from the celebrity ownership models that have dominated football headlines – and Phua knows it.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF FOOTBALL STORY

Turn Sports Investments, the sports arm of Phua’s private investment firm Turn Capital, completed its takeover of King's Lynn Town Football Club on Nov 27. The National League North side sits five tiers below the Premier League, in a town of 47,000 people in Norfolk, eastern England.

The purchase price remains undisclosed, bound by a non-disclosure agreement with former owner Stephen Cleeve, who had controlled the club since 2016.

While actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have turned Welsh club Wrexham into a promotion machine and streaming sensation, and Singaporean businessmen Peter Lim and Joseph Tey have faced criticism for their handling of Valencia and Sampdoria respectively, Phua is charting a more measured course.